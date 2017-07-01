Putin signs amendments to Moscow housing renovation bill

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has singed amendments to the Moscow housing renovation bill. The document has been published on Russia’s official website containing legal information.

According to the document, "the Moscow housing renovation project stipulates a number of activities to be conducted in accordance with the housing renovation program aimed at providing new housing conditions to the citizens in order to prevent growth in the run-down housing stock, ensure the development of residential areas and their gentrification."

On June 28, the document was approved by the Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

Housing renovation plan

In the beginning of 2017, Vladimir Putin ordered Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin to tear down the so-called "Khrushchevki" - five-story apartment blocks constructed to ease the acute housing problem in the 1950s and 1960s under Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

The residents of the demolished low-rise housing units will be offered to move into newly-built apartment blocks. According to preliminary estimates, Moscow is set to renovate over 25 million square meters of real estate, or ten percent of its housing projects, within the next 10-15 years.