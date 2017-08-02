Veteran Russian legislator vows to ‘remain in State Duma until death’

Moldova declares Russia’s deputy PM persona non-grataWorld August 02, 14:57
DVORIKI VILLAGE /Vladimir region/, August 2. /TASS/. Leader of the Russian Liberal-Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky intends to remain a member of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) as long as he lives.
"I will remain in the State Duma until the end, until I die," he told reporters at the Russian Educational Youth Forum dubbed Terra Scientia on Klyazma River, when asked if he considered the possibility of becoming a member of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament).
At the same time, Zhirinovsky tried to turn the question into a joke mentioning the leaders of other parties in the lower house - Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov and A Just Russia party leader Sergei Mironov.
"Gennady Andreyevich [Zyuganov - TASS] is ready, while Sergey Mikhailovich [Mironov - TASS] wishes to go to Spain as our ambassador," Zhirinovsky noted.
Mironov retorted that he had already been a Federation Council member, serving as the chamber speaker in 2001-2011.