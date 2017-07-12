Russian politician Zhirinovsky boasts 'record-setting' 10,000 selfies

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Lawmaker Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the longstanding leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), said he has a "record-setting" collection of more than 10,000 selfies.

"Today is Photographer’s Day and I have a record, over 10,000 selfies," Zhirinovsky said. "Today all of us are photographers. Even kindergarten kids take selfies and that’s good."

That being said, International Photographer’s Day is celebrated on July 12.