Russian politician Zhirinovsky boasts 'record-setting' 10,000 selfies

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 12, 12:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Today all of us are photographers. Even kindergarten kids take selfies and that’s good," Vladimir Zhirinovsky said

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Lawmaker Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the longstanding leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), said he has a "record-setting" collection of more than 10,000 selfies.

"Today is Photographer’s Day and I have a record, over 10,000 selfies," Zhirinovsky said. "Today all of us are photographers. Even kindergarten kids take selfies and that’s good."

That being said, International Photographer’s Day is celebrated on July 12.

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
TOP STORIES
Реклама