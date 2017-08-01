Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 80% of Russian youth support Putin’s policies, poll shows

Society & Culture
August 01, 16:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Eleven percent said they somewhat disagreed with it, and just 3% do not support it completely, according to the poll

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. More than 80% of Russia’s youth support President Vladimir Putin’s policies, the Center for Students’ Sociology said commenting on the results of an online survey obtained by TASS on Tuesday.

"More than 80% of students support the president’s policies. Eleven percent said they somewhat disagreed with it, and just 3% do not support it completely," the center said.

Read also

Putin’s approval rating soars past 81% — poll

During the survey, the center’s specialists evaluated young people’s attitudes towards the head of state. "Most students described their emotional attitude towards the country’s leader positively: those who have a soft spot for him (46%), admiration (31%), while 5% of those polled said they had wait-and-see (cautious) attitude," the pollster noted.

The center added that over 2,000 young people were interviewed during the survey. More than 88% of those polled are students of higher educational institutions, and the rest are technical school students.

"The link to the poll was distributed in student communities, the universities’ and schools’ groups through social networks (VKontakte, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook) in more than 30 Russian regions," the center said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
3 gangsters who opened fire in Moscow court killed
2
Gold nugget weighing 10.3 kg dug up in Russia
3
Senior diplomat says Russia and Iran coordinate steps to bolster security in Syria
4
Senator McCain 'not surprised' by expulsion of US diplomats from Russia
5
Russia renovates two World War II cemeteries for Soviet soldiers in Poland
6
Kremlin concerned over expansion of alliances rather than neighbors’ relations with US
7
Russian electric power supplies to China suspended due to accident
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама