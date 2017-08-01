Over 80% of Russian youth support Putin’s policies, poll shows

Russia renovates two World War II cemeteries for Soviet soldiers in PolandSociety & Culture August 01, 16:30
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. More than 80% of Russia’s youth support President Vladimir Putin’s policies, the Center for Students’ Sociology said commenting on the results of an online survey obtained by TASS on Tuesday.
"More than 80% of students support the president’s policies. Eleven percent said they somewhat disagreed with it, and just 3% do not support it completely," the center said.
During the survey, the center’s specialists evaluated young people’s attitudes towards the head of state. "Most students described their emotional attitude towards the country’s leader positively: those who have a soft spot for him (46%), admiration (31%), while 5% of those polled said they had wait-and-see (cautious) attitude," the pollster noted.
The center added that over 2,000 young people were interviewed during the survey. More than 88% of those polled are students of higher educational institutions, and the rest are technical school students.
"The link to the poll was distributed in student communities, the universities’ and schools’ groups through social networks (VKontakte, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook) in more than 30 Russian regions," the center said.