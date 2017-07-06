Back to Main page
Putin’s approval rating soars past 81% — poll

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 06, 13:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

48.9% of Russians praise Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s activities

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. A total of 81.4% of Russians approve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s performance, and 48.9% praise Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s activities, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center shows.

Putin tops list of most trusted politicians in Russia — poll

"The president’s approval ranking moved up to 84.6% for the week of June 12-18, compared with 81.4% for June 26 - July 2. The prime minister’s approval rating also dropped by the end of the month (to 48.9% of respondents approving his activities), as well as the cabinet’s (to 55.1%)," the center reported.

According to sociologists, the president’s approval rating totaled 82.1% and Medvedev’s approval rating 52% in mid-May.

Vladimir Putin still outshines other Russian politicians in the credibility rating, having enjoyed a 49.2% rating during the last week. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu (15.8% for the week of June 26 - July 2) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (13.5%) are inside the top three.

Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky still tops the ‘anti-credibility’ rating, with around one-fourth (25.7%) of respondents saying they would not trust him with important state matters.

