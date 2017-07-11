Back to Main page
Four in serious condition after fire rips through Moscow’s shopping mall

Society & Culture
July 11, 8:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Fourteen people remain in hospitals

© Sergey Sevastyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Fourteen people remain in hospitals, with four of them in serious condition, after a massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in the northeast of Moscow on Monday, a source in the city’s emergencies services told TASS.

"According to updated information, a total of 15 people had been hospitalized and one child was discharged. Fourteen people remain in hospitals and four of them are in serious condition, while ten are in moderate condition," the source said.

A total of 18 people were hurt in the blaze and three of them received outpatient treatment.

The fire started in a textile shop on the underground floor at the Rio shopping mall on Dmitrovskoe Highway on Monday afternoon. The blaze was extinguished some six hours later.

