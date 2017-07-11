Four in serious condition after fire rips through Moscow’s shopping mall

Four in serious condition after fire rips through Moscow’s shopping mallSociety & Culture July 11, 8:52
At least 14 people injured in Moscow shopping mall blazeWorld July 10, 19:39
Ukraine announces plans to toughen border control for Russian citizensWorld July 10, 19:34
Expert says Ukraine is very 'far away' from NATO at the momentWorld July 10, 18:45
Lavrov names key topics for Geneva talks on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 18:35
Bolshoi risks damaging its reputation after rescheduling Nureyev ballet — directorSociety & Culture July 10, 18:04
Black Sea Fleet frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task forceMilitary & Defense July 10, 17:40
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in timeSociety & Culture July 10, 16:24
Russia wants PACE to change its work regulationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 16:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Fourteen people remain in hospitals, with four of them in serious condition, after a massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in the northeast of Moscow on Monday, a source in the city’s emergencies services told TASS.
"According to updated information, a total of 15 people had been hospitalized and one child was discharged. Fourteen people remain in hospitals and four of them are in serious condition, while ten are in moderate condition," the source said.
A total of 18 people were hurt in the blaze and three of them received outpatient treatment.
The fire started in a textile shop on the underground floor at the Rio shopping mall on Dmitrovskoe Highway on Monday afternoon. The blaze was extinguished some six hours later.