Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fire at shopping mall in Moscow’s northern suburb extinguished

Society & Culture
July 11, 0:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Fire broke out on the first basement floor of the building at about 17:40 Moscow time. More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the building

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Fire at the RIO shopping mall in Moscow’s northern suburb has been extinguished, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s Moscow department told TASS on Monday.

According to specified data, the fire area was 1,000 square meters, the spokesman said.

Fire broke out on the first basement floor of the building at about 17:40 Moscow time. More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the building. Eighteen were hurt, of whom fourteen were taken to hospital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time
16
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's wedding
10
The bikini's birthday: a look back at 70 years of revolutionary swimwear
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine announces plans to toughen border control for Russian citizens
2
Expert says Ukraine is very 'far away' from NATO at the moment
3
Moscow concerned over Ukraine’s plans to join NATO
4
Black Sea Fleet frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
5
Kremlin has no information on Russian lawyer who met with Trump's son
6
Russian warships in Mediterranean fire missiles against terrorist targets in Syria
7
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
TOP STORIES
Реклама