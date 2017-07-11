Fire at shopping mall in Moscow’s northern suburb extinguished

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Fire at the RIO shopping mall in Moscow’s northern suburb has been extinguished, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s Moscow department told TASS on Monday.

According to specified data, the fire area was 1,000 square meters, the spokesman said.

Fire broke out on the first basement floor of the building at about 17:40 Moscow time. More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the building. Eighteen were hurt, of whom fourteen were taken to hospital.