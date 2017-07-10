Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

At least 14 people injured in Moscow shopping mall blaze

World
July 10, 19:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

More than 2,000 people have been evacuated

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. As many as 14 people have been hurt in fire at the RIO shopping mall in Moscow’s northern suburb, a source in the city’s emergencies services told TASS on Monday.

According to the source, nine of those injured were taken to hospital.

Горит #магазин #неткитайскимфэйкам #авообще конечно не смешно ((((

Публикация от Vladimir (@bysytnikov)

The fire reportedly started on the second floor of the building probably due to a fault in the operation of the smoke exhaust system. By now, the smoke coverage area is 70,000 square meters. The fire complexity level has been raised from second to fourth.

More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the building and rescuers say more people might still be inside.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Putin-Trump meeting produces Syrian truce and US bows out as global leader
2
Black Sea Fleet frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
3
Moscow hopes liberation of Mosul will help restore Iraq’s territorial integrity
4
Russian economy has definitely moved out of recession — Putin
5
Expert says Ukraine is further away from NATO today than before
6
Ukraine announces plans to toughen border control for Russian citizens
7
Putin notes serious headway on Syrian settlement, particularly thanks to Turkey
TOP STORIES
Реклама