Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time

A vintage bus parade took place in Moscow as the city for the first time celebrated Moscow Transport Day on July 8. Moscow already celebrates the Tram Day and the Bus Day with retro parades, but there has never been a common professional holiday for transport workers. The decision was taken to celebrate the event on the second Saturday in July every year. The date was selected as Moscow’s first ever public transport, horse-drawn trams began to operate on July 7, 1872.

