Police refute report on alleged terrorist threat in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Moscow police have refuted media reports on an alleged operation conducted by law enforcement agencies to search for terror suspects.

"On Wednesday, some media outlets published information on alleged measures carried out by police to search for persons and vehicles in connection with a possible terrorist threat. This information does not correspond with reality," a spokesman for the Interior Ministry’s Moscow Main Department said.

The city police asked journalists not to disseminate false information and called on them to check data before the publication.

The spokesman stressed that any trustworthy information, which is important for safety of citizens and guests of Moscow, will be quickly unveiled to the public through official channels.

Earlier in the day, several social networks and mass media outlets reported about alleged preparations for a terrorist attack in Moscow.