Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Police refute report on alleged terrorist threat in Moscow

Society & Culture
June 21, 16:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier in the day, several social networks and mass media outlets reported about alleged preparations for a terrorist attack in Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Moscow police have refuted media reports on an alleged operation conducted by law enforcement agencies to search for terror suspects.

Read also

Number of terrorist attacks in Russia down 90% over five years

"On Wednesday, some media outlets published information on alleged measures carried out by police to search for persons and vehicles in connection with a possible terrorist threat. This information does not correspond with reality," a spokesman for the Interior Ministry’s Moscow Main Department said.

The city police asked journalists not to disseminate false information and called on them to check data before the publication.

The spokesman stressed that any trustworthy information, which is important for safety of citizens and guests of Moscow, will be quickly unveiled to the public through official channels.

Earlier in the day, several social networks and mass media outlets reported about alleged preparations for a terrorist attack in Moscow.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Terrorism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno
12
History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges
2
NATO is concerned about flight incident prevention in Baltic airspace
3
Kremlin dismisses reports of error in Syria operation video shown to Oliver Stone
4
Asia-Pacific countries eye Russia’s advanced fighter jets and amphibious planes
5
Russia completes trials of newest assault rifle for ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear
6
Around 20 military bases to be established in western Russia before year-end
7
Russian-Indian fighter to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA
TOP STORIES
Реклама