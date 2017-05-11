Back to Main page
Russian blogger gets 3.5-year suspended sentence for ‘catching Pokemon’ in church

Society & Culture
May 11, 11:21 UTC+3
YEKATERINBURG, May 11. /TASS/. A court in Russia’s Urals city Yekaterinburg gave a 3.5-year suspended sentence to blogger Ruslan Sokolovsky who played the popular Pokemon Go game in a local church, a TASS correspondent reported.

"The court ruled to sentence Ruslan Sokolovsky to a 3.5-year suspended sentence," the judge said.

Blogger who played Pokemon Go in Russian church found guilty on all counts

