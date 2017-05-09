Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid a wreath at the Tomb to the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall as part of the Victory Day celebrations devoted to the 72nd anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

The Russian leader walked to the Alexander Garden from Red Square after the end of the Victory Day parade.

After the servicemen of the presidential regiment put a wreath on the president’s behalf at the eternal flame, Putin adjusted the wreath’s ribbons and paid tribute to World War Two dead with a minute of silence.

The ceremony was closed with the Russian anthem and a march by the guard of honor. After that, the Russian president laid flowers at the alley of hero cities in the Alexander Garden.

The remains of the Unknown Soldier were transferred from a common grave near Moscow and buried in a ceremony in the Alexander Garden in 1966. The memorial was unveiled the next year. The Guard of Honor was posted here in 1997 and is now Post №1.