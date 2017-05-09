Back to Main page
Putin says 'no force ever existed to conquer Russian people'

World
May 09, 10:58 UTC+3

"The lessons of the past war urge us to be vigilant", the Russian president stated during the military parade in Moscow

Vladimir Putin during the Victory Day parade

Vladimir Putin during the Victory Day parade

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. There is no force in the world that can conquer Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at the Victory Day parade on Red Square devoted to the 72nd anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II:

"There is no force and there will be no force that could conquer our people."

World War II could not be prevented due to the disintegration of peoples, the Russian president noted:

"This horrible tragedy could not be prevented, first of all, due to the connivance at the criminal ideology of racial supremacy, due to the disunity of the world’s leading countries, which allowed Nazis to appropriate the right to decide the destiny of other peoples, unleash the cruelest and the bloodiest war, enslave and make almost all European countries serve their deadly goals."

Read also
Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Victory Day military parade in Moscow

Putin vows the Russian soldiers are ready for heroic deeds for the sake of their people and World War II veterans will never feel ashamed of them. 

"We feel a deep and strong kinship with the generation of heroes and victors. And I will tell them the following: you will never feel ashamed of us! The Russian soldier today, like in all the times, showed courage and heroism, and is ready for any heroic deed, for any sacrifice for the sake of his Motherland and his people," the Russian president said.

The Russian Armed Forces are capable of repelling any aggression but consolidation of the entire international community is needed to effectively fight terrorism and other threats:

Gallery
19 photo

World War II through the lens of TASS' legendary photographer

"The lessons of the past war urge us to be vigilant and the Russian Armed Forces are capable of repelling any potential aggression," the Russian leader said, stressing that "today life itself requires increasing our defense potential."

"But consolidation of the entire international community is needed to effectively fight terrorism, extremism, neo-Nazism and other threats," the Russian leader said, adding that Russia was open for such cooperation.

Topics
History World War II
Persons
Vladimir Putin
