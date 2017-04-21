Russian Interior Ministry strips St. Petersburg subway bomber of citizenship

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has stripped the St. Petersburg suicide subway bomber Akbarjon Djalilov of Russian citizenship because his father had obtained his Russian passport fraudulently and has been stripped of it by now," Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

Akbarjon Djalilov blew himself up on a St. Petersburg metro train between Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad stations on April 3, 2017. The attack killed 15 people and injured 102 more. Another bomb was detected and made safe at another metro station.

Criminal proceedings were launched under two articles of the Criminal Code. Ten suspects have been detained by now.