Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and US may restart cultural exchange halted over Schneerson Library dispute

Society & Culture
April 17, 18:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia and the US may soon restart exchanges of exhibitions suspended over the so-called Schneerson Library case, if the US president ratifies the document giving state guarantees that the exhibits will be protected against third party claims, the director of the Moscow Kremlin Museums,Yelena Gagarina, told TASS on Monday.

"The document on state guarantees against claims by third parties was signed by the Senate, but it must now be ratified by President (Donald) Trump," Gagarina explained. (Ex-President Barack Obama failed to ratify it, and now all eyes are on the new president - TASS.)

"The document has already gone through the first stage, and if the president signs it, the exchanges will restart," the director elaborated.

Suspended exchange

The Schneerson Library, a collection of rare religious Hassidic books and documents, was started by spiritual leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hassidic movement, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneerson in the Russian city of Lyubaichi (now a city of Belarus). At the moment, it numbers 12,000 books and 50,000 rare documents.

Read also
Trump confident things will work fine between US, Russia

A dispute around the Hassidic books in 2010 brought the exchanges of museum exhibits between Russia and the United States to a halt. In late July 2011, a US court ruled to begin the process of returning rare books from Russia claimed by the US-based Hassidic group.

Russia, however, dismissed the ruling and demanded the return of seven books from Schneerson’s collection that the Library of Congress had obtained in 1994 through inter-library exchange system.

In 2013, the US court imposed a $50,000 daily fine on Russia for not complying with its earlier decisions to hand over the so-called Schneerson Library to US-based Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

From the onset of the dispute, Russian museums had to terminate participation in exhibitions in the US as cultural items were not protected against third party claims. The US museums followed suit. Thus, the Hermitage Museum of St. Petersburg and the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts refused to participate in an exhibition at Washington’s National Gallery for fears that the paintings would be confiscated. Museums of the Moscow Kremlin had to reformat the exhibition devoted to French fashion designer Paul Poiret, as most exhibits belonged to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

"Of course, we would not want to see the row over the Schneerson Library interfering with the whole process of exhibition exchanges," Gagarina explained.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017
15
This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter
15
This week in photos: tragedy in St. Petersburg, smoke in Dubai and fog over Vladivostok
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
2
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
3
The farthest shore: peaceful images of Russia's Primorsky Krai
4
Catholics, Orthodox Christians are allies, not rivals — Russian metropolitan
5
Russia's biggest Arctic transport company expands its cargo fleet
6
FSB breaks up illegal gun-running pipeline from Ukraine, EU to Russia
7
Arctic off-roader expedition starts from Russia's Arkhangelsk
TOP STORIES
Реклама