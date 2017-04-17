Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll shows Russians’ view of Trump worsens after missile strike on Syrian military base

Society & Culture
April 17, 12:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Some 31% of Russians mistrust Trump, another 19% are disappointed with his policies
Share
1 pages in this article
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The US missile strike on a Syrian military base has eroded Russians’ attitude towards Washington and US President Donald Trump, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Monday.

"Today, Russians’ attitude towards US President Donald Trump is more negative than a month ago: the number of negative answers grew from 7% to 39%, and positive answers dropped from 38% to 13%," the survey said.

Some 31% of Russians mistrust Trump, another 19% are disappointed with his policies and some 29% are indifferent towards him. Compared with March, fewer Russians show respect, sympathy, or hope in regards to him, the poll shows.

Over the past month, Russian-US relations have deteriorated, according to the survey. Some 42% of Russians view bilateral ties as tense, 28% believe they are chilly and another 12% called them hostile.

Read also
40 percent of Russians pin high hopes on Trump’s presidency — poll

Most Russians - 63%- still think that armed confrontation between Russia, the United States and NATO is impossible or highly unlikely, but the share of those who say that war is possible (or is already ongoing) has reached 30%.

The pollster’s Director General, Valery Fyodorov, said Trump’s aggressive behavior has resurrected mistrust and malice towards the US, which has been inherent in Russian society over the past two decades. "Although hopes for a new thaw in bilateral relations have not vanished, our fellow citizens are less optimistic about Trump now," he stressed.

The poll was conducted on April 11-12 on the basis of interviews with 1,800 people, with a margin of error of 95% certainty, not exceeding 3.5%.

On April 7, the US military fired a total of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from its warships in the Mediterranean Sea on Syria’s Al Shayrat air base located in the country’s province of Homs. The US attack on the Syrian government forces reportedly came in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Idlib on April 4.

According to data from the Russian Defense Ministry, Syrian warplanes delivered an air strike on April 4 that hit workshops where terrorists were producing munitions with chemical agents supplied to Iraq and used in Aleppo. However, Washington concluded that Damascus had used chemical weapons.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017
15
This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter
15
This week in photos: tragedy in St. Petersburg, smoke in Dubai and fog over Vladivostok
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
2
FSB breaks up illegal gun-running pipeline from Ukraine, EU to Russia
3
Press review: North Korea alarms global community and Ukraine cuts oil consumption
4
Russia, Saudi Arabia to launch joint projects worth $3 bln in 2017
5
Moscow expects US to refrain from taking unilateral steps towards North Korea
6
Trump confirms plans to improve ties with Moscow — Lavrov
7
Russian senator says Erdogan to face growing domestic resistance after referendum
TOP STORIES
Реклама