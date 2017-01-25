Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

40 percent of Russians pin high hopes on Trump’s presidency — poll

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 25, 12:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW
At the same time, the poll indicates that 81% of Russians view the outcome of Barack Obama’s second presidential term negatively
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/Ron Sachs/POOL

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. According to a recent survey, less than half of Russians (40%) have high hopes for Donald Trump’s presidency, but only four percent believe that he will be a bad president for his country, the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center said in a statement.

"Expectations for Donald Trump’s presidency are high: 40% of our fellow citizens think that he will prove to be a good president of the United States with eight percent believing he will be one of the best. As many as 31% of the respondents say he is rather likely to become an ‘average’ president, while four percent are confident he will be a ‘bad’ or a ‘very bad’ head of state," the statement reads.

Read also
Trump has big respect for Russian people and culture, says advisor

At the same time, the poll indicates that most Russians (81%) view the outcome of Barack Obama’s second presidential term negatively, with only nine percent assessing his activities positively (compared to 56% in 2010).

Despite the fact that generally Russians have a positive attitude towards the new US president, more than a half of those polled oppose his offer to lift part of sanctions on Russia in return for a mutual reduction in nuclear weapons (Trump earlier said in an interview with the Times of London and Germany’s Bild that a nuclear deal could be clinched with Russia in connection with talks on easing the West’s sanctions).

Russians are even more critical about the idea to improve bilateral relations with the US by handing over Edward Snowden, a former US intelligence agency employee, to Washington (his temporary residence permit, issued by Russian authorities in 2014, has been recently extended to 2020). As many as 71% of respondents spoke out against this possibility while only 12% upheld it.

The poll was conducted on January 20-22, 2017, among 1,800 people, with a margin of error of 95% certainty, not exceeding 2.5%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Barack Obama Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: results of Syria talks in Astana and arrest of Kaspersky Lab top manager
2
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers
3
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
4
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic region
5
Russia biggest lender Sberbank hit with corporate raiding lawsuit in US court
6
Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situation
7
Lavrov says Normandy Four, US agree there can be no alternative to Minsk agreements
TOP STORIES
Реклама