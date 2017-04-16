Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017

Society & Culture
April 16, 0:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The winner was crowned with a crown of white gold, decorated with diamonds and pearls
Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_941614.stepNow *12 +1}} - 5 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_941614.sliderLength-1}}
© Vjacheslav Prokofjev/TASS
© Vjacheslav Prokofjev/TASS
© Vjacheslav Prokofjev/TASS
© Vjacheslav Prokofjev/TASS
© Vjacheslav Prokofjev/TASS
Editors choice
First woman in space, Russian State Duma member Valentina Tereshkova, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, first cosmonaut to perform a spacewalk Alexei Leonov and Russian actor Yevgeny Mironov seen ahead of a screening of the film The Spacewalker, April 11
This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter April 14, 16:43
Jaguar F-Pace on the stage after winning the 2017 World Car Award within the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show April 13, 18:05
The International Space Station Expedition 51/52 crew members, Russian cosmonaut Fedor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Jack Fischer preparing for training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre (GCTC)
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center April 12, 16:49
The Berkuts (Golden eagles) aerobatic team of the Russian Air Force fly Mi-28N attack helicopters
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team April 11, 17:16
S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies April 10, 19:13
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm April 07, 23:01
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_941614'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_941614'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
© Vjacheslav Prokofjev/TASS
© Vjacheslav Prokofjev/TASS
© Vjacheslav Prokofjev/TASS
© Vjacheslav Prokofjev/TASS
© Vjacheslav Prokofjev/TASS

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Polina Popova, representing the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals, was crowned Miss Russia-2017 during the final show held in the Barvikha Luxury Village concert hall in Moscow on Saturday night.

Polina is 21 years old. She enjoys playing tennis and cooking, and studies Chinese. Her favorite book is Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell.

The winner was crowned by Miss Russia-2016, Yana Dobrovolskaya of Tyumen, with a crown of white gold, decorated with diamonds and pearls and worth more than $1 million. She also receives a prize of 3 million rubles (over $53,000 at the current exchange rate), a car and an opportunity to represent Russia at the Miss World and Miss Universe competitions.

Ksenia Alexandrova of Moscow was named first runner-up, Albina Akhtyamova of Bashkortostan - second runner-up.

Every year, the Miss Russian National Beauty contest meets with tens of thousands of women across Russia’s 85 regions, who apply to become one of the 50 final contestants. This year, no applications were received from girls representing North Caucasus republics, but, for the first time, applicants of the Far Eastern Sakhalin Island and northern Russian city of Syktyvkar took part.

Miss Russia is the country’s national beauty pageant, which was held for the first time among Russian emigrants in Paris in 1927. In Soviet Union, the pageant was first held in 1989, under the name Miss USSR and has since been held annually in Moscow.

Since 2016, the pageant is held under the aegis of the Culture Ministry of Russia. TASS is an information partner of the event.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017
15
This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter
15
This week in photos: tragedy in St. Petersburg, smoke in Dubai and fog over Vladivostok
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017
2
Macron vows to revive dialogue with Russia over Syria, Ukraine if he wins in France
3
Russia’s hypersonic anti-ship Zircon missile reaches eight times speed of sound
4
Snowden: 'Mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan hit US-built tunnels
5
Troops in west Russia to hold drills with upgraded air defense missile systems
6
North Korea attempts another missile test but fails — media
7
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
TOP STORIES
Реклама