Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner

Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in Chile

Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in Chile January 27, 18:55

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach bids farewell after ending her reign as the country's third Miss Universe winner © AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Sierra Bearchell of Canada after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe coronation © AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Maxine Medina of the Philippines is applauded by fellow contestants after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe coronation © AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Candidate Zoey Ivory from the Netherlands reacts on stage during the 65th Miss Universe pageant coronation ceremony © EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Miss Universe finalists Raquel Pelissier from Haiti, Iris Mittenaere from France and Andrea Tovar from Colombia © EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Iris Mittenaere is congratulated by fellow contestants shortly after being proclaimed the Miss Universe © AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Raquel Pelissier of Haiti prepares to congratulate Iris Mittenaere of France © AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Iris Mittenaere from France is crowned the 65th Miss Universe by her predecessor, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach from the Philippines during the coronation night of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines © EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Iris Mittenaere from France is crowned the 65th Miss Universe by her predecessor, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach from the Philippines during the coronation night of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines

© EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Raquel Pelissier of Haiti prepares to congratulate Iris Mittenaere of France

© AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Iris Mittenaere is congratulated by fellow contestants shortly after being proclaimed the Miss Universe

© AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Miss Universe finalists Raquel Pelissier from Haiti, Iris Mittenaere from France and Andrea Tovar from Colombia

© EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Candidate Zoey Ivory from the Netherlands reacts on stage during the 65th Miss Universe pageant coronation ceremony

© EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Miss Universe first runner-up Raquel Pelissier from Haiti

© EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Miss Universe second runner-up Andrea Tovar from Colombia

© EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Miss Universe contestants

© AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Maxine Medina of the Philippines is applauded by fellow contestants after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe coronation

© AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Sierra Bearchell of Canada after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe coronation

© AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach bids farewell after ending her reign as the country's third Miss Universe winner

© AP Photo/Bullit Marquez