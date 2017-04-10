Kremlin calls ban on use of social networks for children 'unrealistic'

European Broadcasting Union hopes 'all 43 contestants will take part' in EurovisionWorld April 10, 21:31
AliExpress sees huge growth potential of e-commerce in RussiaBusiness & Economy April 10, 20:33
Russian, Turkish top diplomats stress need for joint work on Syrian settlementWorld April 10, 20:00
Russia’s space agency considers exporting rocket enginesScience & Space April 10, 19:32
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skiesMilitary & Defense April 10, 19:13
Court arrests mathematics teacher on suspicion of calls for terrorism, unrestSociety & Culture April 10, 18:50
World’s biggest sailing ship Sedov changes home portWorld April 10, 18:48
Russian airlines’ charter flights to Turkey may be suspended — sourceBusiness & Economy April 10, 18:25
UK continues to seek cooperation with Russia — premier’s deputy spokespersonWorld April 10, 17:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The proposals to prohibit children under the age of 14 to use social networking websites and introduce registration in social networks on the basis of one's passport information look unrealistic, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday commenting on a bill on the issue submitted to Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament).
"We have not seen the essence of this bill. We only read in the media the provisions it could possibly contain, something we are not sure about," the Kremlin said. "The provisions that are discussed in the media are, of course, unrealistic, so it is hardly necessary to have any stance on the issue," Peskov underscored.
"Member of Russia’s State Duma, Vitaly Milonov (the United Russia political party), earlier submitted to the lower house of the Russian parliament a bill on the legal regulation of social networks, which envisages, in particular, a ban on the use of social networking websites for children under the age of 14. Those who would like to register in social networks will also be required to provide their passport information.