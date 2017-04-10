Back to Main page
Kremlin calls ban on use of social networks for children 'unrealistic'

Society & Culture
April 10, 14:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The proposals to prohibit children under the age of 14 to use social networking websites and introduce registration in social networks on the basis of one's passport information look unrealistic, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday commenting on a bill on the issue submitted to Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament).

"We have not seen the essence of this bill. We only read in the media the provisions it could possibly contain, something we are not sure about," the Kremlin said. "The provisions that are discussed in the media are, of course, unrealistic, so it is hardly necessary to have any stance on the issue," Peskov underscored.

"Member of Russia’s State Duma, Vitaly Milonov (the United Russia political party), earlier submitted to the lower house of the Russian parliament a bill on the legal regulation of social networks, which envisages, in particular, a ban on the use of social networking websites for children under the age of 14. Those who would like to register in social networks will also be required to provide their passport information.

