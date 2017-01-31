Back to Main page
First McDonalds in the USSR

Society & Culture
January 31, 14:39 UTC+3
The first ever McDonald's opened in Moscow on January 31 in 1990
The opening of the first McDonald's restaurant near Pushkinskaya metro station in Moscow, January 31, 1990
© Oleg Buldakov/Fotokhronika TASS
Workers at the first Soviet McDonald’s restaurant in Moscow
© Vitaly Sozinov/Fotokhronika TASS
Hundreds of people line up around the first McDonald's restaurant in the Soviet Union at Moscow's Pushkin Square, on its opening day
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
The first visitors in McDonald's restaurant
© Vitaly Sozinov/Fotokhronika TASS
The opening of the first McDonald's restaurant in Moscow
© Vitaly Sozinov/Fotokhronika TASS
Workers at the first McDonald's restaurant in Moscow
© Oleg Buldakov/Fotokhronika TASS
The first visitors in McDonald's restaurant
© Oleg Buldakov/Fotokhronika TASS
The opening of the first McDonald's restaurant in Moscow
© Oleg Buldakov/Fotokhronika TASS
The first visitors in McDonald's restaurant
© Oleg Buldakov/Fotokhronika TASS
The first visitors in McDonald's restaurant
© Oleg Buldakov/Fotokhronika TASS
+
On this day, but 27 years earlier, on January 31 the first McDonalds restaurant opened in Moscow. It was also the first one in the whole country - in the Soviet Union. The chain's first Soviet restaurant opened on Moscow's Pushkin Square. See the images from TASS photo archive. 

First McDonalds in the USSR
15
Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in Chile
17
Paris Fashion Week 2017
