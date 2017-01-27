Back to Main page
Russian emergencies ministry and Dr. Liza's fund deliver sick children from Donbass

Society & Culture
January 27, 19:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW
This is the first time Donbass children have been brought to Moscow after Glinka’s tragic death
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s emergencies ministry together with the Fair Aid fund (previously headed by Dr. Elizaveta Glinka who died in an air crash in late December) have delivered 13 seriously ill children from Donbass to Moscow for high-tech medical treatment, the ministry’s press service said.

"A total of 13 seriously ill children have been airlifted to Moscow from the southern city of Rostov-on-Don by an emergencies ministry’s Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft. The Fair Aid fund personnel had delivered the kids to Rostov-on-Don from Donbass," the press service elaborated.

Read also
Defense minister vows to deliver Dr. Liza’s relief aid from fatal flight to Syria

The children’s condition did not worsen during the flight since the aircraft is equipped with special medical modules and medical devices that allow doctors to provide all the necessary assistance to patients.

This is the first time Donbass children have been brought to Moscow after Glinka’s tragic death. The charity activist widely known as Dr. Liza died in an airplane crash over the Black Sea on December 25, 2016, as she was flying to Syria while accompanying humanitarian aid for the warn-torn Middle Eastern country’s hospitals. Dr. Liza also used to travel to Donetsk and Lugansk and airlift seriously ill kids to Moscow for treatment, thus saving their lives.

According to the Russian emergencies ministry’s press service, the ministry, together with the health ministry and Dr. Liza’s charity fund, has delivered 439 people from the Donetsk and Lugansk regions to Russian hospitals since armed conflict broke out in Ukraine in 2014.

The authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said earlier that 24 children had been disabled after being wounded during the Ukrainian military’s shelling. On the whole, a total of 196 children in the DPR have been wounded.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, from mid-April 2014 to December 1, 2016, over 9,700 people died while over 22,700 people were wounded. According to the mission, "these figures include Ukrainian armed forces, civilians and members of armed groups. Over 2,000 of those killed were civilians, with an additional 298 passengers killed as a result of the MH-17 plane crash. The number of civilians injured due to the conflict is estimated at between 6,000 and 7,000.".

Topics
Ukraine crisis
