Russian Emergencies Ministry sends convoy with New Year presents to Donbass

World
December 22, 6:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Since August 2014, the Russian Emergencies Ministry sent 58 convoys to Donetsk and Lugansk regions with over 65 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes in total
© Russian Emergencies Ministry's main department in the Smolensk Region

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has sent its 59th convoy with humanitarian aid to Donbass, the ministry's press service told TASS on Thursday.

"From the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Donskoy rescue center in the settlement of Kovalevka in the Rostov region, over 40 trucks have set off toward the Russian-Ukrainian border, carrying over 400 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes. Among them are food, medicaments, necessities and New Year presents," the press service said.

The convoy will separate into two parts along the way. One part will then go to the Donetsk border checkpoint, the other ― to the Matveyev Kurgan checkpoint, where the trucks will be inspected by Russian and Ukrainian customs. After that, the trucks will cross the border and continut movement to Donetsk and Lugansk.

Since August 2014, the Russian Emergencies Ministry sent 58 convoys to Donetsk and Lugansk regions with over 65 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes in total.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
