Dr. Liza identified among Tu-154 crash victims

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Famous charity activist Dr.Liza's body was identified among the victims of the Tu-154 crash through DNA examination. A source close to Glinka told TASS, she will be buried at Novodevichy Cemetery.

"The funeral is expected to will be held on Monday, January 16," the source said.

Tu-154 plane crashed in the early morning hours of December 25 shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including 8 crew members and 84 passengers, none of them survived.

Among those on the fatal flight was the Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund, Elizaveta Glinka, better known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, as well as military servicemen and nine reporters from Russia's Channel One, Zvezda and NTV networks. The plane was also carrying more than 60 members of the world-renowned Alexandrov Ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian Armed Forces. The ensemble was on its way to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria.