Some 60 aggressive bears shot in Russia’s Kamchatka last year

Some 60 aggressive bears shot in Russia’s Kamchatka last yearSociety & Culture January 25, 7:05
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombersMilitary & Defense January 25, 6:19
Putin to discuss bilateral ties, anti-terrorism efforts with King of JordanRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 5:26
UEFA to consider Russian football player Eremenko’s appeal on March 2Sport January 25, 4:37
Serbia, Kosovo agree to continue high-level meetings — agencyWorld January 25, 4:00
Syrian talks in Astana successful — Turkish top diplomatWorld January 25, 2:39
Russia’s Shumakov center boasts record number of heart transplantations in 2016Society & Culture January 25, 0:48
EU-Moldova association deal may be scrapped if people say so — presidentWorld January 24, 23:10
NATO experts arrive in Moldova to assist in developing military strategyWorld January 24, 21:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, January 25. /TASS/. A total of 60 aggressive bears who strayed into populated areas of Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula were killed last year, the region’s administration said Wednesday.
"In 2016, a total of 60 bears who posed real threat to humans were shot. No humans were killed in bear attacks. For comparison, 59 bears were shot in 2015, while a total of four people were mauled by the carnivores, one of them fatally," the press service quoted the region’s deputy hunting chief, Andrei Lebedko.
Every municipality in the region had to set up groups of hunters to respond to citizens’ reports of bears wandering in local settlements. If a bear was aggressive or refused to leave, it was killed.
Kamchatka is home to some 20,000 bears.