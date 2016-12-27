Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Prosecutors investigate brutal killing of wild bear in Russia

Society & Culture
December 27, 15:48 UTC+3 YAKUTSK
A video, which earlier appeared in the Internet, showed a group of rotation workers ruthlessly running over a wild bear with a truck
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

YAKUTSK, December 27 /TASS/. Prosecutors in Yakutia (also known as the Republic of Sakha) have demanded an investigation into the brutal killing of a wild bear. The local Interior Ministry has received instructions to establish if criminal charges should be brought against a group of rotation workers for the brutal treatment of a wild animal, the prosecutor office’s press service said on Tuesday.

Read also

Himalayan bears join ranks of Primorsky safari park inhabitants
Bear crossing road causes car collision in Russian Far East
Police gun down belligerent prowling bear near school in Siberian village
Polar bears besiege Russian Arctic weather station
Prowling bear shot dead near kindergarten in Russia’s Far East

"The republic’s prosecutors have taken charge of the case. There are signs of animal cruelty based on the actions committed by a group of individuals colluding together. These actions, which maimed the animal and eventually led to its death, are liable to prosecution. The materials of the case have been turned over to Yakutia’s Interior Ministry for a detailed study," the prosecutors said.

Nikolai Dodokhov, head of the hunting department of the Yakutian Ministry of Environmental Protection, told TASS that the rotation workers could face up to 12 months behind bars if proven guilty.

A video, which earlier appeared in the Internet, showed a group of rotation workers ruthlessly running over a wild bear with a truck.

Russia’s Administrative Code stipulates a fine anywhere in the range of 100,000 rubles ($1,644) to 300,000 rubles ($4,932), or a fine with a price tag equaling the perpetrator’s salary or any other income for a period from 12 months to 2 years. The suspects can also be sentenced to 480 hours of community service or forced labor for a period of up to 2 years or spend 2 years in jail.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choir
15
Photos of the week: ambassador's funeral, Christmas market attack and Santa run
40
TASS pictures of the year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Source says military Tu-154 plane crashed at 510 kilometers per hour
3
Russia expects unbiased assessment of crimes in Aleppo from international community
4
Putin gives start to gas supplies to Crimea from continental Russia
5
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
6
Diplomat says Washington seeks to disrupt nuclear parity with Moscow
7
Source says Rosatom may sign nuclear power plant contract with Egypt on December 29
TOP STORIES
Реклама