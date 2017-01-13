Probe launched after man dies waiting for ambulance blocked by female driver

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe after a 21-year old man died in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Region while waiting for an ambulance blocked by a female driver, a committee spokesperson said on Friday.
On January 10, the woman’s car was blocking the ambulance’s way in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky for roughly ten minutes. As a result, the paramedics failed to reach the patient and provide him with emergency medical assistance.
"We have identified the individual whose car was blocking passage to the ambulance and are planning to establish if the man’s death is linked to this traffic incident," the committee’s spokesperson said.
Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the Kremlin shares the public’s outrage sparked by this incident.
"The behavior of the driver who was blocking the ambulance’s way requires a proper legal assessment," he said.
Under the current Russian legislation, those drivers who block passage to ambulance vehicles can be fined 500 rubles ($8.5) or have their driver’s licenses suspended for three months.