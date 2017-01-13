Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Probe launched after man dies waiting for ambulance blocked by female driver

Society & Culture
January 13, 15:25 UTC+3 PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY
Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the behavior of the driver requires a proper legal assessment
1 pages in this article
© Russian Emergency Situations Ministry's press service/TASS

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe after a 21-year old man died in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Region while waiting for an ambulance blocked by a female driver, a committee spokesperson said on Friday.

On January 10, the woman’s car was blocking the ambulance’s way in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky for roughly ten minutes. As a result, the paramedics failed to reach the patient and provide him with emergency medical assistance.

Read also
Teen driver leads ten police cars on chase in Siberia

"We have identified the individual whose car was blocking passage to the ambulance and are planning to establish if the man’s death is linked to this traffic incident," the committee’s spokesperson said.

Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the Kremlin shares the public’s outrage sparked by this incident.

"The behavior of the driver who was blocking the ambulance’s way requires a proper legal assessment," he said.

Under the current Russian legislation, those drivers who block passage to ambulance vehicles can be fined 500 rubles ($8.5) or have their driver’s licenses suspended for three months.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Photos of the week: Obama's farewell speech, Trump vs media and cold snap across the world
10
Saint Isaac's: The iconic St. Petersburg cathedral
17
Russia's most beautiful national parks and reserves
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
3
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
6
Russia’s Western Military District to get four S-400 missile systems this year
7
Transport Ministry: Resumption of Russia-Egypt air service is 'matter of near future'
TOP STORIES
Реклама