Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 256,000 refugees return to Syria from Lebanon, Jordan, says Russian defense ministry

Society & Culture
June 10, 15:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Mikhail Mizintsev noted that at the current rate, about 2,000 people a day return to Syria

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Over 256,000 refugees have returned to Syria via the border with Lebanon and Jordan, head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev stated on Monday.

"The joint steady work of the Syrian government and the officials of Lebanon and Jordan brings steady positive results on the return of the citizens to the country. Due to coordinated efforts, as of today, over 256,000 citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic have returned home via the checkpoints on the Syrian-Jordanian border and the Syrian-Lebanese border," he said during a joint session of Russian and Syrian coordination headquarters on the return of refugees to the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Mizintsev noted that at the current rate, about 2,000 people a day return to Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: Putin-Xi meeting, panda pair’s arrival in Moscow, and Trump's UK tour
7
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
2
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
3
Saudi Arabia's energy minister: The benefit of participation in OPEC+ is obvious
4
Russia’s energy minister does not rule out that oil prices could fall to $30 per barrel
5
World Bank expects Russia’s GDP to stand at 1.2% in 2019 - report
6
Russia ready to offer SSJ-100 and MC-21 aircraft to Saudi Arabia
7
Certain EU states oppose sanctions, but hesitate to tell Brussels, says Kremlin aide
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT