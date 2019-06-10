Over 256,000 refugees return to Syria from Lebanon, Jordan, says Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Over 256,000 refugees have returned to Syria via the border with Lebanon and Jordan, head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev stated on Monday.

"The joint steady work of the Syrian government and the officials of Lebanon and Jordan brings steady positive results on the return of the citizens to the country. Due to coordinated efforts, as of today, over 256,000 citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic have returned home via the checkpoints on the Syrian-Jordanian border and the Syrian-Lebanese border," he said during a joint session of Russian and Syrian coordination headquarters on the return of refugees to the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Mizintsev noted that at the current rate, about 2,000 people a day return to Syria.