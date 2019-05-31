This week in photos: Lavrov’s umbrella protection, Medvedev’s pup and hot potato for Trump

A wildfire in the village of Melnichnaya Pad, Irkutsk region, Russia, May 27 © Kirill Shipitsin/TASS

US President Donald Trump is served a baked potato with butter while sitting at a counter with First Lady Melania Trump, Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister and Akie Abe, wife of Shinzo Abe, during a dinner at the Inakaya restaurant in the Roppongi district in Tokyo, May 26 © Kiyoshi Ota - Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis signs the fuel tank of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, displaying the words 'Harley-Davidson Wuerzburg Village', as he meets with motorcycle association 'Jesus bikers' members during the weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, May 29 © EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Aurora Sexton's backup dancers warm-up prior to the performance onstage during the Drag Queen Of The Year Competition at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood, USA, May 26 © EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT ATTENTION

One of four newly born meerkats is seen at the zoo in Songkhla in southern Thailand, May 29 © REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev pets a Central Asian Shepherd puppy presented to him by Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Ashgabat, May 31 © Yekaterina Shtukina/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

People at the Fish Week Festival in Manezhnaya Square, Moscow, May 26 © Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

Fans of FC Zenit St. Petersburg celebrating after winning the Russian Premier League title during a boat parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 26 © EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Hungarian women in traditional dress vote in the European parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, May 26 © Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images

Three European bee-eaters (Merops apiaster) in combat on a branch in Lambsheim, Germany, May 29 © EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the unveiling of a statue of Davorin Hostnik, a Slovenian philologist and author of the first Russian-Slovenian dictionary, Smartno Pri Litiji, Slovenia, May 29 © Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

Sergei Lavrov unveiling a statue in Slovenia, Dmitry Medvedev playing with a puppy, Donald Trump eating a baked potato in Tokyo and other snapshots of the week. Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery.