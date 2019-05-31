Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: Lavrov’s umbrella protection, Medvedev’s pup and hot potato for Trump

Society & Culture
May 31, 16:37 UTC+3

Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1061144.stepNow *12 +1}} - 11 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1061144.sliderLength-1}}
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the unveiling of a statue of Davorin Hostnik, a Slovenian philologist and author of the first Russian-Slovenian dictionary, Smartno Pri Litiji, Slovenia, May 29
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the unveiling of a statue of Davorin Hostnik, a Slovenian philologist and author of the first Russian-Slovenian dictionary, Smartno Pri Litiji, Slovenia, May 29
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the unveiling of a statue of Davorin Hostnik, a Slovenian philologist and author of the first Russian-Slovenian dictionary, Smartno Pri Litiji, Slovenia, May 29
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Three European bee-eaters (Merops apiaster) in combat on a branch in Lambsheim, Germany, May 29
Three European bee-eaters (Merops apiaster) in combat on a branch in Lambsheim, Germany, May 29
Three European bee-eaters (Merops apiaster) in combat on a branch in Lambsheim, Germany, May 29
© EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Hungarian women in traditional dress vote in the European parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, May 26
Hungarian women in traditional dress vote in the European parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, May 26
Hungarian women in traditional dress vote in the European parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, May 26
© Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images
Fans of FC Zenit St. Petersburg celebrating after winning the Russian Premier League title during a boat parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 26
Fans of FC Zenit St. Petersburg celebrating after winning the Russian Premier League title during a boat parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 26
Fans of FC Zenit St. Petersburg celebrating after winning the Russian Premier League title during a boat parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 26
© EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
People at the Fish Week Festival in Manezhnaya Square, Moscow, May 26
People at the Fish Week Festival in Manezhnaya Square, Moscow, May 26
People at the Fish Week Festival in Manezhnaya Square, Moscow, May 26
© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev pets a Central Asian Shepherd puppy presented to him by Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Ashgabat, May 31
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev pets a Central Asian Shepherd puppy presented to him by Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Ashgabat, May 31
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev pets a Central Asian Shepherd puppy presented to him by Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Ashgabat, May 31
© Yekaterina Shtukina/Russian Government Press Office/TASS
One of four newly born meerkats is seen at the zoo in Songkhla in southern Thailand, May 29
One of four newly born meerkats is seen at the zoo in Songkhla in southern Thailand, May 29
One of four newly born meerkats is seen at the zoo in Songkhla in southern Thailand, May 29
© REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan
Aurora Sexton's backup dancers warm-up prior to the performance onstage during the Drag Queen Of The Year Competition at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood, USA, May 26
Aurora Sexton's backup dancers warm-up prior to the performance onstage during the Drag Queen Of The Year Competition at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood, USA, May 26
Aurora Sexton's backup dancers warm-up prior to the performance onstage during the Drag Queen Of The Year Competition at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood, USA, May 26
© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT ATTENTION
Pope Francis signs the fuel tank of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, displaying the words 'Harley-Davidson Wuerzburg Village', as he meets with motorcycle association 'Jesus bikers' members during the weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, May 29
Pope Francis signs the fuel tank of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, displaying the words 'Harley-Davidson Wuerzburg Village', as he meets with motorcycle association 'Jesus bikers' members during the weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, May 29
Pope Francis signs the fuel tank of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, displaying the words 'Harley-Davidson Wuerzburg Village', as he meets with motorcycle association 'Jesus bikers' members during the weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, May 29
© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
US President Donald Trump is served a baked potato with butter while sitting at a counter with First Lady Melania Trump, Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister and Akie Abe, wife of Shinzo Abe, during a dinner at the Inakaya restaurant in the Roppongi district in Tokyo, May 26
US President Donald Trump is served a baked potato with butter while sitting at a counter with First Lady Melania Trump, Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister and Akie Abe, wife of Shinzo Abe, during a dinner at the Inakaya restaurant in the Roppongi district in Tokyo, May 26
US President Donald Trump is served a baked potato with butter while sitting at a counter with First Lady Melania Trump, Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister and Akie Abe, wife of Shinzo Abe, during a dinner at the Inakaya restaurant in the Roppongi district in Tokyo, May 26
© Kiyoshi Ota - Pool/Getty Images
A wildfire in the village of Melnichnaya Pad, Irkutsk region, Russia, May 27
A wildfire in the village of Melnichnaya Pad, Irkutsk region, Russia, May 27
A wildfire in the village of Melnichnaya Pad, Irkutsk region, Russia, May 27
© Kirill Shipitsin/TASS
Editors choice
A girl is seen by a fountain in Manezhnaya Square in Moscow
Summer starts early in Moscow as heat hits the capital May 30, 14:39
Group of border guards of Far East military district performs a mission, 1963
Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101 May 28, 15:58
On May 27, 1703, St. Petersburg's Peter and Paul Fortress on the Hare Island was founded and that day became the official birthday of the city
Drumming to the beat: St. Petersburg trots out swaggering birthday celebration May 27, 17:20
A tourist taking pictures in the entrance way to a shopping mall decorated with mirrors in Tokyo, May 18
This week in photos: Pitt, DiCaprio at Cannes, Zelensky sworn in and Game of Thrones ends May 24, 15:43
High school graduates celebrating Day of Farewell Bell marking the end of classes before final exams, 1986
School's out: Looking back at the Last Bell May 23, 18:42
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge and William, the Duke of Cambridge during a visit to the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed 'Back to Nature' garden
Chelsea Flower Show 2019 in full bloom: UK royals display ‘green thumb’ May 22, 17:58
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1061144'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1061144'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the unveiling of a statue of Davorin Hostnik, a Slovenian philologist and author of the first Russian-Slovenian dictionary, Smartno Pri Litiji, Slovenia, May 29
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Three European bee-eaters (Merops apiaster) in combat on a branch in Lambsheim, Germany, May 29
© EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Hungarian women in traditional dress vote in the European parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, May 26
© Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images
Fans of FC Zenit St. Petersburg celebrating after winning the Russian Premier League title during a boat parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 26
© EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
People at the Fish Week Festival in Manezhnaya Square, Moscow, May 26
© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev pets a Central Asian Shepherd puppy presented to him by Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Ashgabat, May 31
© Yekaterina Shtukina/Russian Government Press Office/TASS
One of four newly born meerkats is seen at the zoo in Songkhla in southern Thailand, May 29
© REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan
Aurora Sexton's backup dancers warm-up prior to the performance onstage during the Drag Queen Of The Year Competition at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood, USA, May 26
© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT ATTENTION
Pope Francis signs the fuel tank of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, displaying the words 'Harley-Davidson Wuerzburg Village', as he meets with motorcycle association 'Jesus bikers' members during the weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, May 29
© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
US President Donald Trump is served a baked potato with butter while sitting at a counter with First Lady Melania Trump, Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister and Akie Abe, wife of Shinzo Abe, during a dinner at the Inakaya restaurant in the Roppongi district in Tokyo, May 26
© Kiyoshi Ota - Pool/Getty Images
A wildfire in the village of Melnichnaya Pad, Irkutsk region, Russia, May 27
© Kirill Shipitsin/TASS

Sergei Lavrov unveiling a statue in Slovenia, Dmitry Medvedev playing with a puppy, Donald Trump eating a baked potato in Tokyo and other snapshots of the week. Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
This week in photos: Lavrov’s umbrella protection, Medvedev’s pup and hot potato for Trump
12
Summer starts early in Moscow as heat hits the capital
12
Drumming to the beat: St. Petersburg trots out swaggering birthday celebration
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
2
Russian embassy points to US media crusade to discredit Damascus with dubious evidence
3
This week in photos: Lavrov’s umbrella protection, Medvedev’s pup and hot potato for Trump
4
US squeezing Russia out of space launch services market, Roscosmos chief says
5
Russia wraps up experimental design work on upgrading airborne command posts
6
Russian patrol ship to monitor NATO drills in Bulgaria, says source
7
Poroshenko in hot seat, as investigators launch probe into usurpation of power claims
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT