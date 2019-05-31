This week in photos: Lavrov’s umbrella protection, Medvedev’s pup and hot potato for Trump

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the unveiling of a statue of Davorin Hostnik, a Slovenian philologist and author of the first Russian-Slovenian dictionary, Smartno Pri Litiji, Slovenia, May 29
Three European bee-eaters (Merops apiaster) in combat on a branch in Lambsheim, Germany, May 29
Hungarian women in traditional dress vote in the European parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, May 26
Fans of FC Zenit St. Petersburg celebrating after winning the Russian Premier League title during a boat parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 26
People at the Fish Week Festival in Manezhnaya Square, Moscow, May 26
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev pets a Central Asian Shepherd puppy presented to him by Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Ashgabat, May 31
One of four newly born meerkats is seen at the zoo in Songkhla in southern Thailand, May 29
Aurora Sexton's backup dancers warm-up prior to the performance onstage during the Drag Queen Of The Year Competition at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood, USA, May 26
Pope Francis signs the fuel tank of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, displaying the words 'Harley-Davidson Wuerzburg Village', as he meets with motorcycle association 'Jesus bikers' members during the weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, May 29
US President Donald Trump is served a baked potato with butter while sitting at a counter with First Lady Melania Trump, Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister and Akie Abe, wife of Shinzo Abe, during a dinner at the Inakaya restaurant in the Roppongi district in Tokyo, May 26
A wildfire in the village of Melnichnaya Pad, Irkutsk region, Russia, May 27
