Half of success in patient’s recovery depends on nurse - expert

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Significance of the nursing care is recognized all over the world and a skillful nurse means a half of success in the patient’s recovery, department head of the Sechenov Medical University Natalia Kasimovskaya told TASS on Sunday, when the International Nurses Day is celebrated.

"The modern healthcare system is reforming on a going basis. The high-technology medical aid and the telehealth are developing but the role of nurses in providing the medical aid remains relevant, along with improvement of its quality. Whatever high-technology equipment is used and whatever complicated surgery is performed, fifty percent of the patient’s recovery depend on quality of nursing care. The nurse at present is the worker performing the professional duty on the daily basis, making a significant contribution into preserving health and life of patients," the expert says.

The nurse’s functions are expanding along with evolution of a new organizational and legal model of a specialist with the secondary healthcare education, the Russian Ministry of Health says. "The review of professional role and the package of skills is taking place; functions of the nursing staff are expanding in the treatment and diagnostics process, in preventive activities, medical rehabilitation and provision of the palliative care," the Ministry says.

The modern nurse should possess knowledge and skills of handling advanced technologies and at the same time maintain functions of highly skilled nursing care, Kasimovskaya said. "At the same time, the problem of nurses’ shortage remains relevant for us; the modern young generation is reluctant in going into the trade. Opportunities of career development being in the focus for the youth should be offered in the first instance in order to attract the young staff," the expert added.

According to the Russian Healthcare Ministry, over 870,000 nurses were working in Russia as of January 1 of this year.