Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin’s annual news conference draws over 1 billion viewers on social media

Society & Culture
December 25, 16:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

More than 1.1 billion social media users closely followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference, which was held on December 20

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. More than 1.1 billion social media users closely followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference, which was held on December 20, the Medialogiya monitoring company said in a report.

Read also

Russia’s eyes glued to Putin’s year-end Q&A: 6.7 million tune into annual news conference

Social media users left a total of 584,000 messages from December 20 to 22 concerning the president’s news conference. "The total coverage was more than 1.1 billion users. These figures considerably exceeded those of 2017, which in general corresponds to the overall increase in user activity along social media," the company noted.

Most social media users were interested in Putin’s answer about his marriage prospects (38% of the total audience), his statement about pension changes (29%) and the president’s interview with 17-year-old Regina Parpiyeva, who is suffering from a rare disease (7.5%). Putin’s remarks that the Russian government would not allow any oil price hikes in 2019 (3.2%) and which present he would like to receive for New Year (2.3%) were also popular on social media.

Medialogiya studied comments on Twitter, Vkontakte, Odnoklassniki, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Telegram, as well as on blogs and forums. The survey was carried out on December 20-22, 2018.

Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference was held on December 20. The head of state talked to reporters for the 14th time in this format. During the year-end Q&A marathon, 53 media representatives asked the Russian leader questions for three hours and 43 minutes. According to the research company Mediascope, the annual news conference, which was broadcast on Channel One, Rossiya-1, Rossiya-24 and NTV, drew a 6.7-million audience aged over 18.

Gallery
10 photo

Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Miss Moscow 2018: Beauty contestants stun Russian capital with festive outfits on catwalk
19
Final farewell: A tribute to those we lost in 2018
12
This week in photos: Putin's news conference, Santa’s rowboat, Meghan’s nursing home visit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts underwater trials of nuclear-capable strategic drone — source
2
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
3
Kremlin sees no reason for emergency meetings and negotiations due to lower oil prices
4
Kremlin redirects query on Gaddafi son’s appeal for support to Russian Foreign Ministry
5
Foreign labs set up near Russian borders make consumer watchdog take security measures
6
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
7
Miss Moscow 2018: Beauty contestants stun Russian capital with festive outfits on catwalk
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT