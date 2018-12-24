Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s eyes glued to Putin’s year-end Q&A: 6.7 million tune into annual news conference

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 24, 15:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On December 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin held his 14th annual news conference

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Vladimir Putin's annual news conference

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. More than 6.7 million people aged over 18 tuned into watch the broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference on December 20 on Channel One, Rossiya-1, Rossiya-24 and NTV, according to a report by research company, Mediascope.

"The average number of people who watched the TV program was 6,708,365," the report says.

The broadcast ratings in cities with a population of more than 100,000 came to 11.2%. That said, viewership, the average number of people, who watched the TV program percentage-wise from the total number of the TV audience was 57.6%.

On December 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin held his 14th annual news conference where he fielded questions from journalists. Fifty-three media representatives asked the Russian leader questions during the event, which lasted for 3 hours and 43 minutes. The president covered topics relating to economic, social, environmental and international issues.

