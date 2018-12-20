Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his 14th annual news conference. This year, it lasted three hours and 44 minutes. Kremlin accredited 1,700 Russian and foreign journalists to the news conference. Putin set up a tradition of annual meetings with journalists in 2001. The first news conference in 2001 was the shortest one, having lasted for one hour and 35 minutes. The longest one took place in 2008, when Putin fielded questions for four hours and 40 minutes. Starting from 2004, none of the annual news conferences lasted more than three hours. In the recent years, these news conferences were organized in December giving the president an opportunity to sum up the results of the outgoing year.

