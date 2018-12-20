Vladimir Putin's annual news conference

Key topics

On Russia’s economy

The president said at his annual news conference that national GDP rose by 1.7% in ten month of this year and the forecast for the yearly growth rate is 1.8%.

Putin noted that the industrial output was growing at a quicker pace at the same time: the increase was 2.1% in 2017, 2.9% in January - October 2018, and 3% growth is forecast as at the year-end. Processing industries are growing slightly quicker, at the level of 3.2%. "Capital investments increased by 4.1% in three quarters. Freight turnover and retail trade volumes are rising - plus 2.6%," Putin noted.

Putin said the federal budget surplus of 2.1% of GDP is a good indicator of the Russian government’s work.

At the same time, Putin drew attention to the existence of a non-oil and gas deficit, which next year should be reduced to 6% and remain at this level for subsequent years. According to him, "the VAT increase is linked to the need to keep this indicator in place."

Consumer demand has increased notably and this is a positive factor, the head of state added.

Putin said the growth of the public’s real incomes had reached 0.5% in 10 months of 2018.

"After a long break, a slight, but still positive trend for growth of real disposable incomes of the population was recorded. According to the latest data, it was 0.5%. I hope that this trend continues as the real wages grow - over 10 months of this year the figure reaches 7.4%, and by the end of the year, around 6.9-7% is expected," Putin said.

Inflation would go beyond the Central Bank’s target to 4.1% by the end of 2018, Putin said. "Inflation remains acceptable for us, though it edged up slightly over the past week, by half a percent I believe, which is why (inflation) will go beyond the Central Bank’s target of 4% to 4.1-4.2%," he said.

Slight growth of inflation due to increase of the value added tax (VAT) is expected to be limited to the beginning of next year, Putin said.

"I expect that this will be a one-time phenomenon and even a slight growth of inflation at the beginning of the year passes and then it will decline," Putin said, answering the question about the consequences of increasing VAT rate from 18% to 20%. He noted that the Central Bank is taking certain steps to prevent growth of inflation, including the recent decision to increase the key rate to 7.75%.

The investments in fixed assets in Russia for three quarters of 2018 are up by 4.1%, the president said.

Putin’s annual news conferences

Putin set up a tradition of annual meetings with journalists in 2001. A short break was made only when Putin was Russia’s prime minister, from May 2008 to May 2012. The practice was resumed in 2012 after Putin was elected Russian president for his new, six-year term.

Putin’s question-and-answer sessions traditionally start at noon. As a rule, they last for several hours. That is why they are often referred to as the president's ‘big’ news conferences.

It is up to the president to decide when to end the event. The first news conference in 2001 was the shortest one, having lasted for one hour and 35 minutes. The longest one took place in 2008, when Putin fielded questions for four hours and 40 minutes. Starting from 2004, none of the annual news conferences lasted more than three hours.

In the recent years, these news conferences were organized in December giving the president an opportunity to sum up the results of the outgoing year. Reporters are free to ask any questions they like.