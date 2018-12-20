Putin: Simplified citizenship issuance for Ukrainians aimed against peoples’ separation

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. A simplified Russian citizenship issuance for Ukrainian nationals speaks for Russia’s resentment of the policy to separate the people of Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference on Thursday.

"Speaking about the citizenship issuance - it concerns not only the developments in the southeast of Ukraine and we do it not only for people living on these territories," Putin said.

The Russian president said that the government is already drafting relevant amendments to the law on citizenship.

"This is done to demonstrate that we are not aiming at, and not supporting, the policy of splitting and separating the Russian and Ukrainian peoples," he added.