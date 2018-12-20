Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Butina never fulfilled any missions of the state, Putin affirms

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 20, 13:34 UTC+3

The president comments on Maria Butina's case

Share
1 pages in this article
Maria Butina

Maria Butina

© EPA-EFE/Press Service of Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation/HANDOUT

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian national Maria Butina, arrested in the United States, did not follow any orders given by Russian state agencies, President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference on Thursday.

"As for the future of our citizens, we definitely care. I don’t know to what charges she may plead guilty because she did not follow any orders given by Russian state agencies. I say this with all responsibility, no matter what she says, as she says, facing 12 to 15 years in prison," Putin said.

Read also

Russian diplomats visit jailed Maria Butina

Russia views Butina case as ‘act of political blackmail,’ diplomat says

Kremlin stays mum on Butina’s plea deal, blasts accusations against her as groundless

Lavrov explains reasons behind Maria Butina's plea deal

"Clearly, she and her defense attorney are trying to make sure that she is released from prison," the Russian leader went on to say. "I just don’t get why she was sent to prison in the first place, there just were no reasons for that. But they need to save their face and find a way out of the situation - I mean, the US justice system. We’ll see where it goes," he added.

"We do care, we will continue to keep an eye on the situation and provide appropriate support to her," Putin stressed.

Butina case

Butina, 30, was arrested in Washington DC on July 15, right before the Helsinki meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump. The US Department of Justice said that she was suspected of acting "as an agent of Russia inside the United States by developing relationships with US persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics, for the purpose of advancing the interests of the Russian Federation."

On July 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov demanded in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo that Butina be released as soon as possible. He also slammed all charges brought against her as fabricated.

On December 13, Butina pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the US law governing foreign agents operating in the country. The next court hearing has been scheduled for February 12.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Butina's case
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian strategic Tu-160 bomber test-fires 12 missiles
2
Russia launches production of upgraded Tu-160 strategic bombers
3
Eligible bachelor? Putin pledges to ‘marry someday’
4
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
5
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
6
Media: US military trucks loaded with arms heading from Syria to Iraq
7
Putin regrets growing global tendency of underestimating risks of nuclear war
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT