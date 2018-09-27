Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov presents 10-volume collection of Primakov’s works to UN secretary general

Society & Culture
September 27, 4:20 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

In response, Guterres said he had known Primakov personally and remembered him very well

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

© Aleksandr Shcherbak/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has presented ten volumes of works written by the late Russian politician and diplomat Yevgeny Primakov to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, a TASS correspondent reported on Thursday.

The ceremony was held at the United Nations secretariat. "I would like to present you ten volumes of works written by Yevgeny Primakov, who was Russia’s foreign minister, prime minister, director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, members of the Russian Academy of Sciences and one of my teachers at the foreign ministry," Lavrov said. "I hope these books will find their place in the UN library."

In response, Guterres said he had known Primakov personally and remembered him very well.

Primakov wrote a number of research works and essays on issues of the Middle East politics and Russia’s foreign policy. The ten-volume collection of works was published to mark the first anniversary of his death.

Sergey Lavrov
ADVERTISEMENT