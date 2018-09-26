Police find underground casino on premises of North Korean embassy in Moscow — source

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. One of the underground casinos exposed in Moscow last week operated on the premises of the North Korean embassy, a source in the law enforcement has told TASS.

"A total of fifteen gambling joints and casinos were closed down in Moscow early last week. One of them was in a building on the premises of the North Korean embassy," the source said.

TASS has obtained no official comments from the North Korean embassy yet.

Earlier, the spokeswoman for the Moscow branch of the Investigative Committee, Yulia Ivanova, told TASS that in a special operation in Moscow fifteen underground gambling joints and casinos were shut down, more than 80 offices and homes searched and 100 suspects detained. The crime ring’s turnover totaled hundreds of millions of rubles a month. The IC’s Moscow branch opened a criminal case over the establishment of a crime ring and participation in it. Twelve criminal cases opened over illegal gambling were pooled in one.

One Anton Bazhanov is a suspected mastermind in one of the criminal cases. A court in Moscow on September 20 remanded him in custody for two months.