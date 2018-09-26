Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Police find underground casino on premises of North Korean embassy in Moscow — source

Society & Culture
September 26, 13:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

TASS has obtained no official comments from the North Korean embassy yet

Share
1 pages in this article
© Viktor Drachev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. One of the underground casinos exposed in Moscow last week operated on the premises of the North Korean embassy, a source in the law enforcement has told TASS.

"A total of fifteen gambling joints and casinos were closed down in Moscow early last week. One of them was in a building on the premises of the North Korean embassy," the source said.

Read also
Tigre de Cristal casino

First casino opens in Primorye recreation zone in Russia’s Far East

TASS has obtained no official comments from the North Korean embassy yet.

Earlier, the spokeswoman for the Moscow branch of the Investigative Committee, Yulia Ivanova, told TASS that in a special operation in Moscow fifteen underground gambling joints and casinos were shut down, more than 80 offices and homes searched and 100 suspects detained. The crime ring’s turnover totaled hundreds of millions of rubles a month. The IC’s Moscow branch opened a criminal case over the establishment of a crime ring and participation in it. Twelve criminal cases opened over illegal gambling were pooled in one.

One Anton Bazhanov is a suspected mastermind in one of the criminal cases. A court in Moscow on September 20 remanded him in custody for two months.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
9
Tremendous human towers wow visitors to Catalonia
13
Moscow’s Circle of Light festival illuminates the capital
14
This week in photos: Putin sets bedrock, Chilean cops cuddle pups, Trump hands out meals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian leader stumbles into Russian delegation’s room at UN headquarters
2
Police find underground casino on premises of North Korean embassy in Moscow — source
3
Press review: EU to save Iran from sanctions and China may drive wedge between US, Israel
4
Hollywood star Steven Seagal eyes gubernatorial seat in Russia’s Far East
5
Kiss traffic jams goodbye: Siberian mathematicians solve rush-hour gridlock mystery
6
Russia's Roscosmos invites India to cooperate in manned space missions, satellite program
7
Russia's Security Council secretary points to Taliban's growing military capabilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT