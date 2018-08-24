Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Jailed Russian pilot’s wife arrives at US prison for first meeting with him

Society & Culture
August 24, 17:29 UTC+3 DANBURY

Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko is serving a 20-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

DANBURY /Connecticut/, August 24. /TASS/. The wife of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko who is serving a 20-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, arrived on Friday for the first meeting with him since 2011, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Read also
Konstantin Yaroshenko

Jailed Russian pilot denied medical care in US, says Russian diplomat

Viktoria Yaroshenko came to meet with her husband together with her daughter Yekaterina who last saw her father in 2011. The Russian pilot’s wife and daughter arrived at the prison in a car provided by the Russian Consulate General in New York. Yaroshenko’s meeting with his family is expected to last several hours.

On Monday, Viktoria Yaroshenko told TASS after arriving in New York that her length of stay in the US could be enough for 12 meetings with her husband. According to Alexei Topolsky, Vice-Consul of the Russian Consulate General in New York, a request for 12 meetings between the jailed Russian pilot, his wife and daughter has been sent to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Yaroshenko case

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in May 2010, and was later clandestinely transferred to the United States. In September 2011, he was found guilty of conspiring to smuggle a major cocaine shipment into the US, and sentenced to 20 years behind bars. However, Yaroshenko pleaded not guilty, saying that his arrest was a setup and the case was fabricated.

Until recently, Yaroshenko had been serving out his sentence at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, but in mid-June he was first transferred to a transit prison in Brooklyn, New York, and then to the current Danbury prison, which holds more than 1,400 inmates.

Russian officials and the pilot’s family have repeatedly requested that Washington transfer him to Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
This week in photos: Swan Lake at London’s Coliseum, Putin's dance and penguins’ weigh-in
14
Celebrating Eid al-Adha from Moscow to New Delhi
6
Thousands gather for Eid al-Adha prayer at Moscow Cathedral Mosque
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
2
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
3
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
4
Putin to hold meeting in Kemerovo region on coal exports
5
Russian lawmaker suggests deploying nuclear weapons in Syria to respond to US sanctions
6
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
7
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT