Hundreds of refugees arrive in Damascus suburb, seek government’s assistance

DAMASCUS, June 9. /TASS/. Hundreds of refugees have come to a suburb of Damascus from the Rukban camp near Tadmor, in central Syria, and have requested the Syrian authorities’ assistance, a TASS correspondent reported on Saturday.

The militants had impeded the supply of food and water for almost 60,000 people at the camp and the United Nations described the situation there as a humanitarian crisis.

According to the Syrian reconciliation ministry, the camp is surrounded by the opposition militants although it is located in the area of responsibility of the Western coalition forces.

In 2014, when the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) emerged in Syria dozens of thousands of citizens from the eastern provinces arrived in Al Tanf and sought to move to Jordan. However, Jordan’s authorities did not allow their entry and the Rukban camp was set up.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 300 refugees have come back to Damascus’ suburbs and the Homs Governorate.

According to the Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria, some 68,206 citizens of Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, have returned from the refugees’ camps. Nearly 6,000 people have left the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past week.