Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hundreds of refugees arrive in Damascus suburb, seek government’s assistance

Society & Culture
June 09, 6:22 UTC+3 DAMASCUS

The militants had impeded the supply of food and water for almost 60,000 people at the camp and the United Nations described the situation there as a humanitarian crisis

Share
1 pages in this article

DAMASCUS, June 9. /TASS/. Hundreds of refugees have come to a suburb of Damascus from the Rukban camp near Tadmor, in central Syria, and have requested the Syrian authorities’ assistance, a TASS correspondent reported on Saturday.

The militants had impeded the supply of food and water for almost 60,000 people at the camp and the United Nations described the situation there as a humanitarian crisis.

According to the Syrian reconciliation ministry, the camp is surrounded by the opposition militants although it is located in the area of responsibility of the Western coalition forces.

In 2014, when the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) emerged in Syria dozens of thousands of citizens from the eastern provinces arrived in Al Tanf and sought to move to Jordan. However, Jordan’s authorities did not allow their entry and the Rukban camp was set up.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 300 refugees have come back to Damascus’ suburbs and the Homs Governorate.

According to the Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria, some 68,206 citizens of Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, have returned from the refugees’ camps. Nearly 6,000 people have left the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past week.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Paris dines in white and Kaliningrad's square
12
World Environment Day sets sights on beating plastic pollution
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
India’s Ambassador to Russia: New Delhi won’t back out of buying S-400s
2
Putin expects dialogue with Trump to be constructive
3
Russia to sign contract with India on building Project 11356 frigates — source
4
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
5
S-400 air defense systems to minimize Turkey’s external dependence, minister says
6
Russian Navy’s Far East drills include 50 vessels
7
India’s conventional submarine under upgrade in Russia to be floated out in coming days
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT