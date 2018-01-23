Russia’s new orbital station to comprise 5 modules weighing 60 tonnes

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s new orbital station will consist of five modules with a total weight of 60 tonnes, First Deputy CEO of the Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation and Chief Designer for Manned Space Systems Yevgeny Mikrin said on Tuesday.

"The new orbital station is expected to consist of five modules weighing 60 tonnes. A key role will be attached to the research and energy module," he said.

The airlock and transformable chambers can also be referred to the modules currently under development, he said.

"Work has been launched at the Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation to design transformable modules: the experimentally tested composition and structure of the outer surface have been chosen and the physical and mechanical properties of the materials involved have been confirmed," the Energiya first deputy CEO said.

Developers have provided for a possibility to switch over to experimental design work and create a pilot model with a dimension of about 100 cubic meters.

"This technology is eventually expected to be used to create full-size habitable modules for orbital space stations and under the lunar program," he said.