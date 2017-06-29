Russia’s future orbital station to have no service life limit

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s orbiter that may replace the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024 won’t have any service life limits as it will comprise fully replaceable modules, Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation said in its annual report on Thursday.

"The station will operate continuously through the replacement of used-up modules," the document says about the characteristics of the future orbiter.

According to the document, the Russian orbital station is a near-Earth manned space station designed to maintain Russia’s presence in the near-Earth orbit after the ISS terminates its operation.

Currently, the world sole orbiter’s operation has been extended to 2024. The possibility of extending its service life to 2028 is currently being discussed.

At the initial stage, the future orbiter is expected to comprise new modules of the International Space Station’s Russian segment (the Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module, the Prichal nodal module and the science/energy module) that will be undocked from the ISS.

The future orbiter may be eventually supplemented with a transformable module, an airlock module and an energy module.

The new station will be designed to practice technologies and create elements for flights to the Moon and participation in other promising space exploration programs. The future orbiter may also provide services for receiving and servicing foreign spacecraft.

Energiya Corporation suggests that domestic and foreign investors and private companies should be involved in developing and operating the Russian orbital station, the document says.