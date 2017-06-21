Back to Main page
US astronauts to continue flying to ISS on Soyuz spacecraft

Science & Space
June 21, 10:01 UTC+3 LE BOURGET

"We are negotiating contracts (that will be implemented) after 2020 and the chances that they will be signed are very high," director general of the Energiya space rocket corporation said

© Egor Aleev/TASS

LE BOURGET, June 21. /TASS/. US astronauts will, most probably, continue using the Russian Soyuz spacecraft for space missions to the ISS after they design their own spacecraft, Director General of the Energiya space rocket corporation,Vladimir Solntsev, said.

"We have contracts signed for 2017, 2018 and 2019. At present, we are negotiating contracts (that will be implemented) after 2020 and the chances that they will be signed are very high," he said.

According to Solntesv, the US Boeing corporation has the highest chances to ink such contracts with Energiya. It was earlier reported that the two companies had already clinched a contract to sell two seats on the Soyuz flights in 2017-2018 and an option for three Soyuz seats in 2019.

