Launch of Delta IV rocket with US spy satellite postponed once again

NEW YORK, January 12. /TASS/. United Launch Alliance (ULA) again postponed on Thursday the launch of the a Delta IV rocket with a spy satellite for the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), an ULA official said during the online liftoff coverage on the company’s website.

The next launch window is to open at 00:00 Moscow time on Saturday, the official said.

The exact time of the launch, to become ULA’s first this year, is yet unknown.

Earlier, the launch was postponed at least two times - due to strong winds on Wednesday and due to a technical error earlier on Thursday.

Founded in 2006, ULA is a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin. The company has already carried out 26 launches for NRO.