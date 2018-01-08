Russian Politics & Diplomacy
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket with secret satellite

Science & Space
January 08, 6:35 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

This is the first launch of SpaceX in 2018 from the US Air Force base at Cape Canaveral at 8 p.m. local time on Sunday

© AP Photo/John Raoux

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. American company SpaceX launched Falcon 9 rocket with the secret government satellite Zuma. The launch was broadcast by the company.

This is the first launch of SpaceX in 2018 from the US Air Force base at Cape Canaveral at 8 p.m. local time on Sunday. The first stage also returned for a successful landing eight minutes later.

So far, the information on exact functions of the satellite is restricted.

SpaceX was selected as the launch operator and the rocket manufacturer by Northrop Grumman, the contractor of the US Department of Defense.

