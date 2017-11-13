Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian space agency to open satellite data reception center in Antarctic

Science & Space
November 13, 17:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A week ago, the first ship with materials for the new center’s foundation already departed for the Progress station

Share
1 pages in this article
© V. Bogomolov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to open a center in the Antarctic by 2019 to receive data from Earth’s remote sensing satellites, Section Head of the Roscosmos Automated Space Systems Department Valery Zaichko said on Monday.

Gallery
11 photo

Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing

"As of today, 11 large centers [for satellite data reception] are operational on the territory of the whole country. This year and next year, we will complete the creation of centers. These are two new centers in Anadyr and Dudinka (jointly with Russia’s Emergencies Ministry). Besides, there are plans to open a center at the Progress station in the Antarctic," Zaichko said at a Moscow conference on the Earth’s remote sensing.

A week ago, the first ship with materials for the new center’s foundation already departed for the Progress station, he said.

"Next year, equipment will be delivered so that we can launch the center into operation in late 2018 or early 2019," the Roscosmos official said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Antarctica
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Erdogan calls on Russia and US to pull troops out of Syria
2
Putin says relations between Russia and Turkey may be considered as fully restored
3
BrahMos Aerospace to start cruise missile deliveries for India’s Air Force next year
4
Press review: Serbia rejects Russian sanctions and Asian smart money to flow to Russia
5
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
6
Russian military brass promises to re-equip all missile divisions with Yars by 2026
7
Putin has no doubts China will be the world’s largest economy in coming years
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама