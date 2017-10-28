Russian space corporation promotes Baikonur as UNESCO object

Olympic Summit considers unacceptable punishing Russian athletes before probes completeSport October 28, 17:31
Expert: US may use new sanctions to undermine Russia’s positions in military cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 28, 16:26
Russian space corporation promotes Baikonur as UNESCO objectScience & Space October 28, 15:41
Russia, Columbia negotiate supplies of medical helicoptersBusiness & Economy October 28, 15:29
Russian military deliver humanitarian aid to Syrian Et-TeibeSociety & Culture October 28, 15:24
World will be more secure if US and Russia find common ground, says US ambassadorWorld October 27, 21:50
Norwegian rescuers say chances of finding missing Mi-8 copter crew alive very slimWorld October 27, 21:15
Russian expert doubts Madrid will use force in CataloniaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 20:30
Russia may set up maintenance center for MC-21 aircraft in UzbekistanBusiness & Economy October 27, 20:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KAZAN, October 28. /TASS/. Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos addressed the Foreign Ministry asking to promote the Baikonur cosmodrome is put on UNESCO’s world heritage list as a joint nomination of Russia and Kazakhstan, Secretary of the Russian commission on UNESCO affairs Grigori Ordzhonikidze said on Saturday.
A few days earlier, "head of Roscosmos asked for assistance from Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is also head of the Russian commission on UNESCO affairs, in promoting the Baikonur complex, including its launch pad named after Gagarin, as a joint nomination of Russia and Kazakhstan," he said.
The committee usually welcomes joint nominations and considers them as priorities, Ordzhonikidze said.
In 2015, Russia marked the 25th years of UNESCO’s decision to put first Russian objects on the World Heritage List. Those where the historic center of St. Petersburg, Kizhi in Karelia, the Moscow Kremlin and Red Square. As of 2017, the list contains 29 natural and architectural objects in Russia.
The Global Heritage List, which began in 1972, contains 1,073 objects in 165 countries.