Expert says Russia halted global warming for one year

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia has reduced the quantity of emitted greenhouse gases by almost 50% since 1990, which has slowed down the global warming for one year, CEO of the Center for Energy Efficiency Igor Bashmakov said on Friday at the Climate Forum of the Russian Cities.

"We have considerably reduced the volume of emissions, almost by one half, and then held on to this level," Bashmakov said.

"If we in Russia preserved the level of the 1990 emissions, we would have emitted by 41 bln tonnes of equivalent more by this time, which is close to what all global sources emit. That is, Russia has actually suspended the global warming for a whole year on its own, and it has a considerable result."

In October 2004, Russia undertook the obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under the Kyoto Protocol. Russia also signed the Paris climate accord in 2016.