Russian-Japanese lab of 3D gypsum materials to be created in 'smart house' in Russian town

VORONEZH, August 7. /TASS/. The Voronezh State Technical University (VSTU) plans to set up a Russian-Japanese laboratory of new construction materials in the first ‘smart house’ scheduled for opening in the Russian city on August 24, President of the VSTU Sergei Kolodyazhny told TASS on Monday.

Construction of the first smart house under the Russian-Japanese project started in April. The building will become the VSTU experimental laboratory for two years.

"New finishing materials produced jointly by Russia and Japan will appear shortly. To this end, we will establish a single laboratory based on the first smart house in Voronezh, scheduled for opening on August 24. Construction of this house is the first step in developing joint construction materials, not merely for the Russian market," the president said. New materials are intended to be delivered to the Russian market and to Japan for use in 3D construction, he said.

A delegation from Voronezh will depart to Japan in order to present unique construction materials developed by VSTU researchers, Kolodyazhny said. "Russia is among leaders in developing gypsum-based construction materials used in finishing, warm floors and noise isolation segments. Joint work of two our countries in developing gypsum materials will be very helpful," he added.

VSTU researchers developed new construction materials based on gypsum with patenting in progress, the president said. "We will see patents for new materials and mixtures in a month or two, which provide opportunities, in particular, for their use in 3D construction," he said.

New materials are planned to be tested in the new experimental laboratory, the president said. "We will select a section in a smart house and finish it completely with new construction materials patented in Russia. Then we will test them using Japan’s equipment and get a report approved and signed by both parties; therefore, no individual product certification will be needed," Kolodyazhny said.