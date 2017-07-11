Russia to produce aluminum wheels on 3D printers

Lavrov hopes relations with EU will turn back to normalRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 21:32
Russia to produce aluminum wheels on 3D printersScience & Space July 11, 20:40
Russia to keep close eye on Ukraine’s plans for toughening border controlRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 18:59
Court turns down bid to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail timeSociety & Culture July 11, 18:08
Baikal-Alaska expedition under TASS sail goes to Okhotsk SeaBusiness & Economy July 11, 17:37
San Fermin: Running of the bulls festival in SpainSociety & Culture July 11, 17:35
New ISS crew to talk to ‘earth’ from 'space' via social networksScience & Space July 11, 17:28
Moscow Metro to put on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season premiereSociety & Culture July 11, 16:43
Russian prison officials seek to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail timeRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 16:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
YEKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian government will support production of aluminum powder for automotive wheels printing on 3D printers and suggests introducing compulsory certification of imported wheels, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.
The bulk of Russian aluminum is exported due to the weak demand of the national industry. At the same time, Russia is imported ready aluminum products, automotive wheels in particular.
The Ministry of Industry put forward an initiative of compulsory certification of aluminum wheels to curb deliveries of counterfeit wheels to the Russian market, Manturov said. "We are interested in production of aluminum wheels in Russia," the minister said.
3D printing technologies can be used in wheels manufacturing, requiring production of the whole range of powders for printers, Manturov said. "We will develop production of aluminum powders near aluminum giants. We will focus on supporting companies creating the added value in the first instance," the minister added.