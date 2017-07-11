Back to Main page
Russia to produce aluminum wheels on 3D printers

Science & Space
July 11, 20:40 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

3D printing technologies can also be used in wheels manufacturing, requiring production of the whole range of powders for printers

A 3D printer

A 3D printer

© AP Photo/Tamara Lush

YEKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian government will support production of aluminum powder for automotive wheels printing on 3D printers and suggests introducing compulsory certification of imported wheels, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia develops 3D printer prototype to print large metal items in outer space

The bulk of Russian aluminum is exported due to the weak demand of the national industry. At the same time, Russia is imported ready aluminum products, automotive wheels in particular.

The Ministry of Industry put forward an initiative of compulsory certification of aluminum wheels to curb deliveries of counterfeit wheels to the Russian market, Manturov said. "We are interested in production of aluminum wheels in Russia," the minister said.

3D printing technologies can be used in wheels manufacturing, requiring production of the whole range of powders for printers, Manturov said. "We will develop production of aluminum powders near aluminum giants. We will focus on supporting companies creating the added value in the first instance," the minister added.

